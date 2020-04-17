Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 17 April 2020 it repurchased 100,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 132p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 11,744,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 11,744,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,203,602.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 17 April 2020 it repurchased 200,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 164p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,977,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,977,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 29,334,234.

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 17 April 2020 it repurchased 38,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 126p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 5,321,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 5,321,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 5,234,582.

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 17 April 2020 it repurchased 67,000 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 102p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,681,678.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 8,681,678 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 2,492,814.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

17 April 2020