The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working on the creation of a Rs 10,000 crore (US$1.3 billion) alternative investment fund to provide payments to PV developers.From pv magazine India. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) aims to provide Rs 10,000 crore to renewable energy developers, as well as project-specific funding for manufacturers. In addition, the ministry said that it aims to provide export incentives of up to 6-8% to support the solar sector. It added that it will introduce a basic customs duty of 15%, when applicable, in a staggered manner to avoid hurting the interests ...

