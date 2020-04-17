Landry Team Real Estate, LLC: Realtor Amanda Gaye Landry Celebrates Milestone and Welcomes New Team Member

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Top Realtor and owner of Landry Team Real Estate, LLC, Amanda Gaye Landry announces Realtor Conrad McVea Green as a new member of the Landry Team as she celebrates 27 years in real estate.

In addition to welcoming Green to the team, the Landry Team Real Estate company is seeing record sales this year and consists of eight realtors ranking in the top 14% of producing companies in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

"As a resident of West Feliciana Parish, I'm honored to be a realtor with a new opportunity to serve my community," said Green.

Conrad McVea Green's family first came to West Feliciana 200 years ago when his great grandfather John McVea arrived from Ireland and opened a general store and it's the place he and his family have also chosen to call home.

"As a small business owner for over a decade, Conrad has the knowledge, grit, and determination needed for success and will bring these tools into the world of real estate to better serve his community," said Landry. "No doubt his entrepreneurial spirit will serve him well to bring buyers and sellers together to experience West Feliciana and the surrounding parishes."

Amanda Gaye Landry began her career in real estate in 1993 and learned the ins and outs of business and more importantly people when she and husband, Cecil, bought and ran Lake Rosemound Country Store. "My goal for the Landry Team is to help guide people through one of the largest transactions of their lives," added Landry. "Equipped with a full time team, the latest technology and knowledge, we have all the benefits of a big brokerage with the personal touch of a boutique brokerage."

About Landry Team Real Estate, LLC

Landry Team Real Estate LLC is a full-service Real Estate Company established with the desire to furnish our customers and clients with superior Real Estate Service. With over 37 years of combined real estate experience, we know the ins and outs and whereabouts of West Feliciana Parish. It is our commitment to excellence that sets us apart. Landry Team Real Estate, LLC is located at 12216 Jackson Rd. Saint Francisville, Louisiana 70775. For more information, please call (225) 784-2000 or visit www.landryteamrealestate.com.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Landry Team Real Estate, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585591/Realtor-Amanda-Gaye-Landry-Celebrates-Milestone-and-Welcomes-New-Team-Member