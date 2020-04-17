Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7D2 ISIN: IM00B86NL059 Ticker-Symbol: E1OA 
Tradegate
17.04.20
21:21 Uhr
2,640 Euro
+0,840
+46,67 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8202,90021:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EROS INTERNATIONAL
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC2,640+46,67 %