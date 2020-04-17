CP Lab Safety Announces Availability of COVID19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / CP Lab Safety, a Woman Owned Small Business in Marin County, California, announces the availability of much needed Personal Protection Equipment. With new shipments arriving daily, CP Lab Safety can supply face masks (KN95, surgical and cotton), coveralls, face shields, sanitizers, and chemicals (including research antibiotics) to local hospitals and government institutions for protection against the spread of COVID-19.

"We have been an important source for safety supplies and equipment for laboratories for over 24 years," said Kelly Farhangi, CP Lab Safety President and CEO. "We are proud to step up during this time of uncertainty to provide our community with the safety supplies they need to fight this pandemic."

CP Lab Safety is welcoming bulk orders and blanket orders for many of the COVID-19 supplies listed on their website: www.cplabsafety.com. For a quotation, CP Lab Safety can be reached directly by calling (415) 883-2600 or by email info@cplabsafety.com. We are committed to a rapid response to inquiries.

"We understand with the increase of social distancing restrictions in many communities that this type of PPE is in high demand." Ms. Farhangi added, "We want to play our part to ensure communities and heroes fighting this invisible threat can do so while staying healthy and safe."

CP Lab Safety is a Woman-Owned, Bay Area Green Business, and is the recipient of 2016 Congressional Certificate of Recognition for Environmental Sustainability presented by California Congressman, Jared Huffman. CP Lab Safety is a manufacturer of environmentally conscious laboratory safety products and distributor of leading lab supply brands. Their goal is to make businesses and laboratories safe so workers can stay healthy and work more productively. CP Lab Safety is working to keep communities around the world healthy and safe by providing Personal Protection Equipment such as masks, coveralls and laboratory sterilization equipment.

CP Lab Safety's patented Safety ECO Funnel®, invented by Dr. Ron Najafi in 1996, has evolved over the past 24 years to become an important asset in the way open waste containers are handled and is used by the leading pharmaceutical, biotech, industrial, academic and government institutions worldwide. ECO Funnel prevents 99.9% of toxic emissions from polluting the workplace and being inhaled by employees, reducing chance of fire, while helping organizations stay compliant with OSHA and EPA regulations. When fitted with HPLC lines, ECO Funnel becomes a closed system for handling liquid waste from HPLC/UPLC instruments.

