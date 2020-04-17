Technavio has been monitoring the sidetracking market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.89 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Equinor ASA, Eurasia Drilling Co. Ltd., Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Odfjell Drilling Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The investments in oil gas will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Investments in oil gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Sidetracking Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Sidetracking market is segmented as below:

Application Onshore Offshore

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Sidetracking Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sidetracking market report covers the following areas:

Sidetracking Market Size

Sidetracking Market Trends

Sidetracking Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies automation in directional drilling as one of the prime reasons driving the sidetracking market growth during the next few years.

Sidetracking Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the sidetracking market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes Co., Equinor ASA, Eurasia Drilling Co. Ltd., Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Odfjell Drilling Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sidetracking market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sidetracking Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist sidetracking market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sidetracking market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sidetracking market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sidetracking market vendors

