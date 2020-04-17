Rogue Resources Inc.: Rogue Corporate Update: Stone Quarry Operations Plan to Reopen

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

Rogue Stone plans to restart its quarries, next week for Orillia and the week following for Bobcaygeon

Initially Company will supply Ontario infrastructure projects, preparing for re-opening of US markets

Rogue is also finalizing issuance of the previously announced 2,250,000 bonus shares to the Credit Group

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") sent the below note to shareholders, from Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue Resources-

"Hello everyone-

I wanted to send another update on what is happening with your company through this period of continuing challenge and change. As always, Rogue remains focused on the health and safety of our teams and we will continue to practice physical distancing throughout the company. Management has continued to work remotely and we have been in regular contact with our operators (who are at home with their families), our customers, investors and creditors.

Our group has remained focused on returning to work and we are now planning to restart operations on March 20th at Orillia and March 27th at Bobcaygeon.

Choosing to end our temporary suspension is not a decision we take lightly and our Operations team will return to the rigorous protocol they have followed since February and which has been discussed in detail with Rogue's Board of Directors. Following public health recommendations, the Operations team members will again arrive in their personal vehicles, operate individual pieces of equipment, spend break time outside or back in their personal vehicles and use mobile phones to communicate with each other, with Management, and to coordinate delivery trucks that arrive to be loaded. The trucking companies and our customers are following very similar protocols and in combination, the landscape stone business is slowly making a return to normalcy for supply, hopefully in time for the usual rise in spring and summer demand. Rogue has orders in place that we look forward to getting back to delivering on.

I continue to extend my best wishes during this incredibly challenging time and please do contact me with any questions about your Company.

Sean Samson."

Issuance of Bonus Shares

Consistent with the terms announced for its $1.8M Debt Financing arranged with a leading Canadian, non-bank lender, Rogue will issue the lender 2,250,000 bonus shares (see further detail in the March 5, 2020 news release). Based on TSX Venture Exchange's ("TSXV") guidance and the lender's agreement, the bonus shares will be held in escrow with Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP ("Fasken") until Rogue's completion of all conditions related to the Debt Financing.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Stone-selling quarried limestone for landscape applications from two operating quarries in Ontario; Rogue Quartz- focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec; and Rogue Timmins with the nickel resource at Langmuir and the gold potential at Radio Hill.

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca or contact:

+1-647-243-6581

info@rogueresources.ca

