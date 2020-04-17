Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP: Revised Summons for Bondholder's Meeting

Golar LNG Partners LP ("Golar Partners" or "the Partnership") has, today, instructed the Nordic Trustee to cancel the bondholders' meeting scheduled for 21 April, 2020 for the Partnerships Senior Unsecured Bond Issues maturing May 2020 (GOLP02, ISIN NO 001 07 36481) and May 2021 (GOLP03, ISIN NO 001 0736481) (the "Bond Issues"). The purpose of that meeting was to consider the Amendment Proposal as set out in the attachment to the press release dated April 1, 2020. Simultaneously the Nordic Trustee has been instructed by the Partnership to summon a new bondholders' meeting for the above Bond Issues for 5 May 2020.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider a revised proposal for certain amendments to the terms of the Bond Issues, all of which are referred in the attached copy of the new summons (the "Amendment Proposal"). The changes to the proposal have been made following feedback from Bondholders and primarily reflect a change in the split of the amortisations between the GOLP02 and the GOLP03 Bonds in the period up to the interest payment dates in May 2021. These amortisations will now be split on an equal amount basis instead of the pro-rata split for the same period in the proposal announced on April 1, 2020.

The revised Amendment Proposal attached has currently received support of investors holding approximately 71% of the outstanding GOLP02 bonds and approximately 62% of the outstanding GOLP03 bonds. A two thirds majority is required at the meeting to approve the Amendment Proposal.

DNB Markets, Nordea, Danske Bank and SEB have been retained as advisors to the Partnership.

