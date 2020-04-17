Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2020) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) ("GreenStar" or the "Company"), announced today the resignation of Faizaan Lalani from its Board of Directors for personal reasons.

The Company wishes to thank Faizaan for his many years of service and contributions during his tenure as Director of the Company. The Company will immediately begin a search for a new independent board member to replace Faizaan.

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. GreenStar operates a growing portfolio of tenant partner companies in the United States. GreenStar applies refined strategies tested in the Washington State market to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies in legal cannabis markets by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

GreenStar Biosciences Corp.

Tom Baird, CEO

info@greenstarbiosciences.com

Telephone: (604) 834-9499

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

