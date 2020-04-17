Professional Holding Corp. to Host 2020 Shareholder Meeting on April 28- Virtually

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank, today announced that it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of participants.

The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format at 10 a.m. Eastern time on April 28, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person.

As previously reported, shareholders at the close of business on the record date, March 16, 2020, are entitled to join the Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting and view the proxy materials for the Meeting, shareholders should visit https://myprobank.com/ir/.

Proxy cards and voting instruction forms for the Annual Meeting will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting but should be used to vote shares at the Meeting.

Whether or not shareholders plan to join the virtual-only Annual Meeting, shareholders are urged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

###

About Professional Holding Corp. and Professional Bank:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD), is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, other professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Bank currently operates through a network of five banking centers and four loan production offices in the Miami Metropolitan Statistical Area, as well as its Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com.

Media contacts:

Todd Templin or Eric Kalis, BoardroomPR

ttemplin@boardroompr.com or ekalis@boardroompr.com

(954) 370-8999



SOURCE: Professional Holding Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585642/Professional-Holding-Corp-to-Host-2020-Shareholder-Meeting-on-April-28-Virtually