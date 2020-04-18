Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems launches a holistic food and beverage analytics solutions portfolio that focuses on driving business value with optimal pricing, targeted promotions, and accurate demand planning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200418005001/en/

Benefits of Food Beverage Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

How Quantzig's food and beverage analytics solutions can help you?

Leveraging our solutions can help you gain real-time predictive insights on market trends and customer behavior based on unstructured datasets

Our real-time association rules recommendation engine provides manufacturers with granular insights on product recommendations obtained from existing and real-time data sets

Evaluate the performance of all channels and drive future customer acquisition plans using data-driven insights

Amidst all the chaos and uncertainties caused by the ongoing crisis, businesses must focus on driving outcomes by adopting suitable strategies and tailored solutions that suit their requirements. Request a FREE proposal for detailed market insights and personalized recommendations that'll help you navigate the crisis.

Advanced analytics solutions play a pivotal role in driving transformations across industries, and the food and beverage sector is no exception. Food and beverage analytics solutions offered by Quantzig can uncover meaningful insights, from unstructured data sets. While food and beverage manufacturers including food processing and food packaging companies have adopted these solutions at a slower pace than the others, they are perhaps best suited for the benefits advanced food and beverage analytics can yield. Our portfolio of solutions for the food and beverage industry is tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by our clients, helping them drive better outcomes using data-backed solutions. Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about the role of analytics in food and beverage industry.

According to Quantzig's food and beverage analytics experts, "From food manufacturing to food processing and packing firms, every company that is a part of the food and beverage value chain face unique challenges that have made it crucial for them to optimize business operations and drive down costs by leveraging food industry analytics."

Benefits of Food Beverage Analytics

1: Drive continuous improvements with the help of real-time analytics dashboards

2: Focus on SPC monitoring and increase yield throughput using real-time insights

3: Analyze machine data to reduce downtime

Based on our analysis, global food and beverage supply chains will need an analytics overhaul and we predict that 2020 will bring in a host of new challenges for food and beverage manufacturers in the form of:

Supply chain disruptions

Data complexities

Lack of skilled workforce

Stringent regulations

We now offer a comprehensive COVID-19 business support package to help enterprises navigate the crisis. Learn more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200418005001/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us