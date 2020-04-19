ATX down 5%, Semperit top performer, Bawag and OMV with the weakest performance; News came from Vienna Airport (2), Rosenbauer, Andritz (2), Wienerberger, Uniqa, Strabag (2), Warimpex, Marinomed, Agrana and OMV. And this is the roster of the last 8 in our http://www.boerse-social.com/aktientrophy . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -5,22% to 2.070,07 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -35,05%. Up to now there were 29 days with a positive and 46 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 35,9% away, from the low 26,93%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,79%, the weakest is Monday with -1,68%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 8,04% in front of Strabag 4,8% and Marinomed Biotech 3,19%. And the following stocks performed ...

