Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Press Release 19-Apr-2020 / 19:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, april 19, 2020 PRESS release Kaufman & Broad has been informed of the crossing of the threshold of 2% of its share capital by the Promogim groupe SAS, a residential promoter. In a context of serious health crisis, the company pays particular attention to any circumstance which could disturb the proper functioning of the company and the mobilization of its teams while preparing the resumption of its operations. The employees today represent more than 15% of the share capital and more than 20% of the voting rights of Kaufman & Broad SA, demonstrating their commitment and trust in the company. The strategy implemented over several years has provided the company with a sound balance sheet, with the absence of net debt and a very strong liquidity position of EUR 412.5 million at 29 February 2020, and a backlog of more than EUR 3.4 billion at the same date. This position enables the company and its employees to prepare in the best conditions to business recovery. This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on 31 March 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Press Release Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KEEWULPPCT [3] 1024619 19-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=1024619&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=58d927157c3d269cacfc11a89b912b20&application_id=1024619&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3130b43b9eb9f7c187e02a99b3ca12c&application_id=1024619&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2020 13:03 ET (17:03 GMT)