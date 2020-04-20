Solis Improves LCOE for Commercial Systems

New 110kW Three Phase Inverter Boasts Top of Class Efficiency and Yield

NINGBO, China, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, has released the latest addition to its 5 Generation (5G) portfolio. The new Solis 110kW brings a more reliable, efficient and secure inverter solution to commercial rooftop applications, resulting in stronger system returns and lower LCOE.

"Solis is making full use of its 5G technology platform with its new 110kW inverter," says Kuhn Zhang, Chief Technology Officer at Ginlong Technologies. "Designed specifically for commercial rooftop applications, Solis 110kW integrates our leading-edge 5G platform with best-in-class electronic components to deliver a maximum efficiency rating of 98.7%. This puts Solis 110kW's performance at the top of its product class."

Designed for improved efficiency, yield and O&M, Solis 110kW advantages include:

Efficiency advantages increase generation by 3.5% during the project's total lifecycle:

Advanced IGBTs lower "on resistance," increasing efficiency and decreasing losses

90 MPPTs / MW deliver high-power tracking density

150% DC/AC ratio boosts system returns (and density)

Yield advantages increase rooftop utility and energy density:

Flexible design allows for shorter strings and multi-orientation designs

100% fully independent multiple MPPTs provider a wide DC operating voltage range

13 amps / string configuration offers high input current ratings

O&M advantages for cost-effective fault monitoring, locating and reporting:

Advanced I-V curve diagnostics and string-level monitoring improve efficiency

Integrated on-board diagnostics and cloud monitoring help resolve issues quickly

Unique leakage current suppression technology increase accuracy of false alarms

"We are excited about our cost and energy yield advantages for our commercial customers," says Kuhn. "By Combining a high cost-performance ratio with low installation and O&M costs - alongside market-leading conversion efficiency and energy harvest advantages - Solis 110kW technology can boost energy yield and ROI for commercial end-users. "

The Solis three phase 110kW string inverter is available in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America.

About Ginlong Technologies

Ginlong Solis is one of the experienced and largest global string inverter specialists that manufactures string inverters for the residential, commercial and utility scale solar markets, which would benefit from a complete product line of ultra-reliable, bankable, cost effective and innovative string inverter technologies which are installed globally, optimized locally, to deliver significant long-term return on investment for solar stakeholders, go to ginlong.com.