The global cranial implants market is expected to grow by USD 245.22 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cranial Implants Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), Product (Customized Cranial Implants and Non-customized Cranial Implants), End-Users (Hospitals, ASCs, and Specialty neurosurgery clinics), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing incidences of TBI. In addition, the growing demand for 3D printing/modeling skull is anticipated to boost the growth of the cranial implants market.

Globally, the rate of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has increased significantly over the past few years. Every year, TBI claims a large number of deaths and permanent disabilities among people in the US alone. For instance, in 2014, TBI accounted for 288,000 hospitalizations and 2.5 million emergency department visits in the US. Also, the rate of TBI is more than double among children and adolescents aged 19 years and younger. Similarly, in Canada, every three minutes one person gets affected by traumatic brain injury, and one in three Canadians are impacted by brain injuries. Such increasing number of the target population has created a surge in the demand for cranial implants, which is driving the growth of the cranial implants market.

Major Five Cranial Implants Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers CranioFix. It is a double-sided clamp based system, which is used for the fixation of bone flaps.

evonos GmbH Co.KG

evonos GmbH Co.KG operates its business through the unified business segment. evo_SHAPE is the key offering of the company. It is a patient specific skull implant made of polyetheretherketone material and is generated from CT data for better reconstructive results.

Jeil Medical Corp.

Jeil Medical Corp. operates its business through segments such as Craniomaxillofacial, Orthopaedics, and Veterinary. LeForte Neuro plating system is the key offering of the company. It is intended for use in selective trauma of the cranial skeleton, cranial surgery, and reconstructive procedures.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers MatrixNEURO cranial plating system. It is a plating platform for internal fixation intended for use in selective trauma of the midface and craniofacial skeleton, craniofacial surgery, and reconstructive procedures.

KLS Martin Group

KLS Martin Group operates its business through segments such as Cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery, Dental and oral surgery, Gastroenterology, and Others. The company offers IPS Implants. It is a cranium implant manufactured with high-performance polymer-polyether ether ketone and titanium mesh intended for traumatic brain injuries, loss of bone integrity, and reconstructions.

Cranial Implants Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Cranial Implants Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Customized Cranial Implants

Non-customized Cranial Implants

Cranial Implants Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

ASCs

Specialty neurosurgery clinics

