Imperial X Plc - Unaudited interims to 31 December 2019
PR Newswire
London, April 18
Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")
Unaudited interim report for the six months to 31 December 2019
Dear Shareholder,
I am pleased present the unaudited financial results for Imperial X Plc for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.
During the period and with a newly formed Board of Directors, Imperial raised £346,776 by way of a subscription for new equity at 2.5p per share. Following the end of the period under review the shareholders approved a new investing strategy for the Company; to become a company focused on acquiring royalties in the oil and gas sector.
Imperial continues to be run leanly with administration expenses keep as low as possible, however to stay listed and continue to operate in 2020, Imperial will need to seek additional capital to continue its existence. The directors believe that the strategy of the Company will be well supported and that it will have success in raising future capital. Cash at bank at the end of December 2019 was £179,314 (30 June 2019: £1,332).
Financial Position
The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.
The Group's Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 and comparatives at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 are summarized below:
|31 Dec 2019
£
|31 Dec 2018
£
|30 June 2019
£
|Current assets
|209,348
|69,630
|7,667
|Total assets
|209,348
|69,630
|7,667
|Current liabilities
|129,743
|111,127
|134,272
|Total liabilities
|129,743
|111,127
|132,272
|Net assets
|79,605
|(41,497)
|(126,605)
Kyler Hardy
Chief Executive Officer
Imperial X Plc -April 7, 2020
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Imperial X Plc
Melissa Sturgess
+44 (0)7825 551 397
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
+44 (0)20 7220 9796
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 31 December 2019
|6 months to 31 Dec 2019 Unaudited
£
|6 months to 31 Dec 2018 Unaudited
£
|Year ended 30
June 2019
Audited
£
|Continuing operations Revenue
|-
|-
|-
|Administrative expenses
|(191,891)
|(63,484)
|(309,248)
|Loss before taxation
|(191,891)
|(63,484)
|(309,248)
|Finance income - interest receivable
|-
|56
|59
|Income tax
|-
|-
|-
|Loss for the year attributable to the equity
|shareholders of the parent
|(191,891)
|(63,428)
|(309,189)
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to
|profit or loss
|-
|-
|-
|Other comprehensive income for the year, net
|of tax
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent
|(191,891)
|(63,428)
|(309,189)
|Loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence)
|(0.47p)
|(0.20p)
|(0.97p)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2019
|As at
31 Dec 2019 Unaudited
|As at
31 Dec 2018 Unaudited
|As at
30 June 2019
Audited
|£
|£
|£
|ASSETS
Total non-current assets Current assets
|-
|-
|-
|Trade and other receivables
|30,034
|-
|6,335
|Cash and cash equivalents
|179,314
|69,630
|1,332
|Total current assets
|209,348
|69,630
|7,667
|TOTAL ASSETS
|209,348
|69,630
|7,667
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|129,743
|60,294
|134,272
|Borrowing
|-
|50,833
|-
|Total current liabilities
|129,743
|111,127
|134,272
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|129,743
|111,127
|134,272
|NET ASSETS
|79,605
|(41,497)
|(126,605)
|EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
|OF THE COMPANY
|Share capital
|221,703
|202,786
|202,786
|Share premium
|1,258,931
|876,297
|876,297
|Equity to be issued
|27,765
|30,715
|31,215
|Other reserve
|161,753
|1,600
|161,753
|Retained losses
|(1,590,547)
|(1,152,895)
|(1,398,656)
|TOTAL EQUITY
|79,605
|(41,497)
|(126,605)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
|Share
capital
£
|Share
premium
£
|Equity to
be issued
£
|Other
reserves
£
|Retained
losses
£
|Total
Equity
£
|At 1 July 2018
|202,786
|876,297
|27,265
|1,600
|(1,089,467)
|18,481
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(63,428)
|(63,428)
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(63,428)
|(63,428)
|Issue of share options
|-
|-
|3,450
|-
|-
|3,450
|Balance at 31 December 2018
|202,786
|876,297
|30,715
|1,670
|(1,152,895)
|(41,497)
|At 1 July 2019
|202,786
|876,297
|31,215
|161,753
|(1,398,656)
|(126,605)
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(191,891)
|(191,891)
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(191,891)
|(191,891)
|Issue of ordinary & deferred shares
|18,917
|382,634
|401,551
|Equity to be issued
|-
|-
|(3,450)
|-
|-
|(3,450)
|Balance at 31 December 2019
|221,703
|1,258,931
|27,765
|161,753
|(1,590,547)
|79,605
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
|6 months to
31 Dec 2019 Unaudited
|6 months to
31 Dec 2018
Unaudited
|Year ended
30 June 2019
Audited
|£
|£
|£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(223,569)
|(632)
|(68,925)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(223,569)
|(632)
|(68,925)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Interest received
|-
|56
|51
|Proceeds from convertible note issues
|-
|50,000
|-
|Cash flows generated from investing
|activities
|-
|50,056
|51
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|401,551
|-
|50,000
|Cash Flows generated from financing
|activities
|401,551
|-
|50,000
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash
|equivalents
|177,982
|(49,424)
|(18,874)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
|the period
|1,332
|20,206
|20,206
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the
|period
|179,314
|69,630
|1,332