Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.04.2020 | 08:04
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Imperial X Plc - Unaudited interims to 31 December 2019

Imperial X Plc - Unaudited interims to 31 December 2019

PR Newswire

London, April 18

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Unaudited interim report for the six months to 31 December 2019

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased present the unaudited financial results for Imperial X Plc for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

During the period and with a newly formed Board of Directors, Imperial raised £346,776 by way of a subscription for new equity at 2.5p per share. Following the end of the period under review the shareholders approved a new investing strategy for the Company; to become a company focused on acquiring royalties in the oil and gas sector.

Imperial continues to be run leanly with administration expenses keep as low as possible, however to stay listed and continue to operate in 2020, Imperial will need to seek additional capital to continue its existence. The directors believe that the strategy of the Company will be well supported and that it will have success in raising future capital. Cash at bank at the end of December 2019 was £179,314 (30 June 2019: £1,332).

Financial Position

The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

The Group's Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 and comparatives at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 are summarized below:

31 Dec 2019
£		31 Dec 2018
£		30 June 2019
£
Current assets209,34869,6307,667
Total assets209,34869,6307,667
Current liabilities129,743111,127134,272
Total liabilities129,743111,127132,272
Net assets79,605(41,497)(126,605)

Kyler Hardy

Chief Executive Officer

Imperial X Plc -April 7, 2020

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc

Melissa Sturgess

+44 (0)7825 551 397

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller

+44 (0)20 7220 9796

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 31 December 2019

6 months to 31 Dec 2019 Unaudited
£		6 months to 31 Dec 2018 Unaudited
£		Year ended 30
June 2019
Audited
£
Continuing operations Revenue---
Administrative expenses(191,891)(63,484)(309,248)
Loss before taxation(191,891)(63,484)(309,248)
Finance income - interest receivable-5659
Income tax---
Loss for the year attributable to the equity
shareholders of the parent(191,891)(63,428)(309,189)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to
profit or loss---
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
of tax--
Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent(191,891)(63,428)(309,189)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence)(0.47p)(0.20p)(0.97p)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2019

As at
31 Dec 2019 Unaudited		As at
31 Dec 2018 Unaudited		As at
30 June 2019
Audited

£££
ASSETS
Total non-current assets Current assets		---
Trade and other receivables30,034-6,335
Cash and cash equivalents179,31469,6301,332
Total current assets209,34869,6307,667
TOTAL ASSETS209,34869,6307,667
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables129,74360,294134,272
Borrowing-50,833-
Total current liabilities129,743111,127134,272
TOTAL LIABILITIES129,743111,127134,272
NET ASSETS79,605(41,497)(126,605)
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
OF THE COMPANY
Share capital221,703202,786202,786
Share premium1,258,931876,297876,297
Equity to be issued27,76530,71531,215
Other reserve161,7531,600161,753
Retained losses(1,590,547)(1,152,895)(1,398,656)
TOTAL EQUITY79,605(41,497)(126,605)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

Share
capital
£		Share
premium
£		Equity to
be issued
£		Other
reserves
£		Retained
losses
£		Total
Equity
£
At 1 July 2018202,786876,29727,2651,600(1,089,467)18,481
Loss for the period----(63,428)(63,428)
Other comprehensive income for the period------
Total comprehensive income for the period----(63,428)(63,428)
Issue of share options--3,450--3,450
Balance at 31 December 2018202,786876,29730,7151,670(1,152,895)(41,497)
At 1 July 2019202,786876,29731,215161,753(1,398,656)(126,605)
Loss for the period----(191,891)(191,891)
Other comprehensive income for the period------
Total comprehensive income for the period----(191,891)(191,891)
Issue of ordinary & deferred shares18,917382,634401,551
Equity to be issued--(3,450)--(3,450)
Balance at 31 December 2019221,7031,258,93127,765161,753(1,590,547)79,605

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

6 months to
31 Dec 2019 Unaudited		6 months to
31 Dec 2018
Unaudited		Year ended
30 June 2019
Audited
£££
Cash flows from operating activities(223,569)(632)(68,925)
Net cash used in operating activities(223,569)(632)(68,925)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received-5651
Proceeds from convertible note issues-50,000-
Cash flows generated from investing
activities-50,05651
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares401,551-50,000
Cash Flows generated from financing
activities401,551-50,000
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash
equivalents177,982(49,424)(18,874)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
the period1,33220,20620,206
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the
period179,31469,6301,332
© 2020 PR Newswire