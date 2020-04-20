Imperial X Plc - Unaudited interims to 31 December 2019

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Unaudited interim report for the six months to 31 December 2019

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased present the unaudited financial results for Imperial X Plc for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

During the period and with a newly formed Board of Directors, Imperial raised £346,776 by way of a subscription for new equity at 2.5p per share. Following the end of the period under review the shareholders approved a new investing strategy for the Company; to become a company focused on acquiring royalties in the oil and gas sector.

Imperial continues to be run leanly with administration expenses keep as low as possible, however to stay listed and continue to operate in 2020, Imperial will need to seek additional capital to continue its existence. The directors believe that the strategy of the Company will be well supported and that it will have success in raising future capital. Cash at bank at the end of December 2019 was £179,314 (30 June 2019: £1,332).

Financial Position

The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

The Group's Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 and comparatives at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 are summarized below:

31 Dec 2019

£ 31 Dec 2018

£ 30 June 2019

£ Current assets 209,348 69,630 7,667 Total assets 209,348 69,630 7,667 Current liabilities 129,743 111,127 134,272 Total liabilities 129,743 111,127 132,272 Net assets 79,605 (41,497) (126,605)

Kyler Hardy

Chief Executive Officer

Imperial X Plc -April 7, 2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 31 December 2019

6 months to 31 Dec 2019 Unaudited

£ 6 months to 31 Dec 2018 Unaudited

£ Year ended 30

June 2019

Audited

£ Continuing operations Revenue - - - Administrative expenses (191,891) (63,484) (309,248) Loss before taxation (191,891) (63,484) (309,248) Finance income - interest receivable - 56 59 Income tax - - - Loss for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (191,891) (63,428) (309,189) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - - - Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax - - Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (191,891) (63,428) (309,189) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence) (0.47p) (0.20p) (0.97p)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2019

As at

31 Dec 2019 Unaudited As at

31 Dec 2018 Unaudited As at

30 June 2019

Audited

£ £ £ ASSETS

Total non-current assets Current assets - - - Trade and other receivables 30,034 - 6,335 Cash and cash equivalents 179,314 69,630 1,332 Total current assets 209,348 69,630 7,667 TOTAL ASSETS 209,348 69,630 7,667 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 129,743 60,294 134,272 Borrowing - 50,833 - Total current liabilities 129,743 111,127 134,272 TOTAL LIABILITIES 129,743 111,127 134,272 NET ASSETS 79,605 (41,497) (126,605) EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY Share capital 221,703 202,786 202,786 Share premium 1,258,931 876,297 876,297 Equity to be issued 27,765 30,715 31,215 Other reserve 161,753 1,600 161,753 Retained losses (1,590,547) (1,152,895) (1,398,656) TOTAL EQUITY 79,605 (41,497) (126,605)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

Share

capital

£ Share

premium

£ Equity to

be issued

£ Other

reserves

£ Retained

losses

£ Total

Equity

£ At 1 July 2018 202,786 876,297 27,265 1,600 (1,089,467) 18,481 Loss for the period - - - - (63,428) (63,428) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (63,428) (63,428) Issue of share options - - 3,450 - - 3,450 Balance at 31 December 2018 202,786 876,297 30,715 1,670 (1,152,895) (41,497) At 1 July 2019 202,786 876,297 31,215 161,753 (1,398,656) (126,605) Loss for the period - - - - (191,891) (191,891) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (191,891) (191,891) Issue of ordinary & deferred shares 18,917 382,634 401,551 Equity to be issued - - (3,450) - - (3,450) Balance at 31 December 2019 221,703 1,258,931 27,765 161,753 (1,590,547) 79,605

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 31 December 2019