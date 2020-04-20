Stockholm, April 20, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Cellink AB's shares (short name: CLNK B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. Cellink belongs to the health care sector and is the 11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Cellink's shares were previously traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Founded in 2016, Cellink is a leading 3D bioprinter provider and the first bioink company in the world. The company focuses on developing and commercializing bioprinting technologies to allow researchers to print human organs and tissues for pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Cellink is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and operates in more than 50 countries worldwide. "I would like to start off by thanking the entire team, board of directors, investors, and most importantly, all of our customers around the world for the continued confidence in the company and the great work," said Erik Gatenholm, CEO of Cellink. "What was started by four young entrepreneurs only four years ago in a tiny backroom has now become a multinational, Main Market listed company with operations in 6 countries, with 200 brilliant colleagues, and products in more than 55 countries around the world. We are extremely proud, honored, and excited to continue this journey on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market with the goal of continuing to change the world of medicine together." "We welcome Cellink to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Cellink has shown a fantastic growth journey since it first listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2016, and we wish the entire team continued success as they enter their next, new chapter on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com