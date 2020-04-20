Fatafeat Invites Everyone to Enjoy 'Ramadan at Home With Fatafeat'

Specially crafted programming inspires families to create delicious Iftar and Suhoor meals, whilst staying home and staying safe

DUBAI, UAE, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatafeat is inviting families to help create their very own 'home of Arabic cooking' this Ramadan, with the launch of specially crafted programmes encouraging home cooking and home celebration.

Experience 'Ramadan at home with Fatafeat' as everyone continues to stay safe and stay home, with brand-new seasons of Ramadan favourites such as Matbakh Manal Alalem, Shu Biyheb Al Orf and Bil Afya Maa Hayat.

The ever-popular Chef Manal, Chef Orfali and Chef Hayat share some of their most heart-warming dishes for creating Ramadan feasts, inspiring even novice chefs to create delicious Iftar and Suhoor meals.

Matbakh Manal Alalem

Widely regarded as the 'Queen of the Arabian Kitchen', Chef Manal Alalem is set to inspire Ramadan tables around the region, with each episode showcasing a new 4-course set menu of appetizer, main course, dessert and accompanying beverage, featuring some of Manal's own recipe creations.

Matbakh Manal Alalem airs each day during Ramadan at 12:00noon (KSA)

Shu Biyheb Al Orf

The lovable Chef Mohammad Orfali invites you into his home kitchen, as he prepares some of his favourite dishes in a brand-new season of 'Shu Biyheb Al Orf'. In each episode, he crafts three recipes from a mix of cuisines around the world and shares his personal stories behind each of the dishes.

Shu Biyheb Al Orf airs each Monday and Wednesday during Ramadan at 12:55pm (KSA)

Bil Afya Maa Hayat

Emirati Chef Hayat Al Shaibani explores the flavours of the GCC and beyond, adding an innovative twist to mouth-watering 4-course menus; from light appetizers to hearty main dishes and tantalizing desserts - all topped off with an accompanying beverage. Every menu either uses the foundations of a traditional GCC-inspired menu but with an international twist, or, cleverly incorporates GCC cooking techniques within international menus.

Bil Afya Maa Hayat airs Tuesday-Thursdays and Saturdays during Ramadan at 1:50pm (KSA)

Stay home, stay safe and be inspired, as you enjoy 'Ramadan at home with Fatafeat', daily throughout Ramadan on Fatafeat (beIN channel 351) and YouTube.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157068/Ramadan_at_home_with_Fatafeat.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157066/Matbakh_Manal_Al_Alem.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157067/Shu_Bihib_El_Orf.jpg

