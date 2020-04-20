TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Blocklisting
PR Newswire
London, April 20
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.5.6, the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited hereby publishes its Block Listing six monthly return.
Date: 20 April 2020
|Name of applicant:
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
|Name of scheme:
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Block Listing
|Period of return:
|From:
|20 October 2019
|To:
|20 April 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,313,532
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|14,822,298 (Block listed on 3 April 2020)
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|16,135,830
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|Nil
|Name of contact:
|Guernsey Board Relationship Team
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0) 1481 745001
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson