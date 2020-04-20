TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Blocklisting

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.5.6, the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited hereby publishes its Block Listing six monthly return.

Date: 20 April 2020

Name of applicant: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Name of scheme: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Block Listing Period of return: From: 20 October 2019 To: 20 April 2020 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,313,532 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 14,822,298 (Block listed on 3 April 2020) Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 16,135,830 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Nil

Name of contact: Guernsey Board Relationship Team Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1481 745001

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson