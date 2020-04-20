Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.04.2020 | 09:34
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Blocklisting

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Blocklisting

PR Newswire

London, April 20

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.5.6, the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited hereby publishes its Block Listing six monthly return.

Date: 20 April 2020

Name of applicant:TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Name of scheme:TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Block Listing
Period of return:From:20 October 2019To:20 April 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,313,532
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):14,822,298 (Block listed on 3 April 2020)
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):16,135,830
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:Nil

Name of contact:Guernsey Board Relationship Team
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0) 1481 745001

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

