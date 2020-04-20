NFP Acquires Johnson Fleming Group Limited, Expands Presence in the United Kingdom

Benefits scale, leadership, and capabilities to complement NFP's current international offerings

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP Corp., a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of Johnson Fleming Group Limited and Johnson Fleming Future Life Planning Limited (together, Johnson Fleming). The transaction closed January 17, 2020.

Johnson Fleming, based in Bromsgrove, U.K., is a pensions specialist and employee benefits and group risk adviser to employers and pension arrangement members. With a focus on three specialized areas - consultancy, administration, and engagement - the Johnson Fleming team works as an extension of a client's internal team, creating programs that better position them to recruit, reward, and retain the best talent. Simon Fletcher, CEO of Johnson Fleming, will report to Matt Pawley, NFP's senior vice president, international benefits consulting. Johnson Fleming principals Iain Chadwick (consultancy director) and Tom Claridge (customer services director) will continue to lead their respective practice areas as part of the transaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Johnson Fleming to the NFP family as we further expand our U.K. footprint," said Matt Pawley. "The team brings expertise, capabilities, and relationships in the benefits and pension markets that will elevate our scale and create new paths for growth. I look forward to their energy, insight, and collaboration, all of which will bring additional value to our clients."

"Joining NFP, and gaining access to a new level of resources and support, is a great step for our organization and the companies we serve," said Simon Fletcher. "NFP will make us even more effective in helping employers enhance their competitiveness by designing attractive benefits and engagement programs for their employees. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Matt and his team and contribute to NFP's growth shared client service focus."

About NFP

NFP Corp. is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP Corp. enables client success through the expertise of over 5,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP Corp. is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 6th largest US-based privately owned broker, and 8th best place to work in insurance (Business Insurance); 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

