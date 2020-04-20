First US-based customer for new Texas HPC-site

Customer will invest 30 million USD for CAPEX in the first phase

Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), one of the world's largest providers of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announces a new customer for the provision of 100 megawatts of HPC power through its new Texas facility.

The new customer is the first US based customer of Northern Data AG and will be served by the world's largest HPC data center in Texas, which is expected to start operating imminently.

Northern Data's world leading Texas HPC data center is being constructed and expanded on an area of ??more than 100 acres, which corresponds to the size of around 57 soccer fields. International clients have now each signed contracts with a duration of approx. 5 to 10 years for up to 450 megawatts in total, meaning that it has secured almost half of the target one gigawatt for the end of 2020. The company continues to plan a total utilized capacity of one gigawatt at the Texas site by the end of the year and to expand the location to up to 3.6 gigawatts within the coming years.

"After initially signing multinational corporations for our newest site in Texas, this first onshore customer from the United States is another great achievement for our US team. Compared to regular datacenters, these 100 MW alone are a multiple of the capacity of most of the datacenters in the world," explains Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data AG. "This underscores our position as the world's leader in large-scale HPC solutions."

In the initial phase, Northern Data's new partner will make an additional USD 30 million investment in CAPEX. Northern Data is currently planning to take the customer online in the second half of 2020.

The company is also in final negotiations with additional blue chip customers and remains confident to meet the target of fulfilling utilization of one gigawatt in total capacity by end of the year 2020.

