Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0SMU8 ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 Ticker-Symbol: NB2 
Xetra
20.04.20
10:40 Uhr
48,000 Euro
+0,900
+1,91 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN DATA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN DATA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,30048,20011:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN DATA
NORTHERN DATA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN DATA AG48,000+1,91 %