20.04.2020
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Amendment to Investment Policy

PR Newswire

London, April 20

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Statement re Amendment to Investment Policy

After the recent strong performance of the company's holdings in overseas-listed gold mining companies, the aggregate exposure to overseas securities has exceeded the Board's indicative threshold of 15% of the portfolio value. These holdings represent portfolio manager James Goldstone's highest conviction investments and the Directors wish to allow him headroom to continue to express this.

Accordingly, the Board announces that it is revising its policy on overseas holdings. Henceforth the Company will not normally invest more than 20% of its gross assets in companies that are not listed or quoted in the UK. This limit will be applied at the time of investment.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

20 April 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire