On April 17, 2020, PWT Holding A/S (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's subsidiary PWT Group A/S had filed a petition for in-court restructuring under Danish law. The press release also states that PWT Group Holding A/S has been taken under restructuring by the court. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's instruments can be given observation status if there is a substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position or the pricing of the instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by PWT Holding A/S (PWT02, ISIN code DK0030405188, trading code PWT02) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.