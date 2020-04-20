The following information is based on a press release from Catena Media Plc (Catena Media) published on April 17, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Catena Media has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for June 10, 2020 approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) unit consisting of six (6) warrants and one (1) subordinated hybrid for every nine (9) shares held. The scheduled Ex-date is June 9, 2020. The subscription price is SEK 100.00. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Catena Media (CTM). The options and forwards contracts in Catena Media will be suspended for trading and exercise on the ex-date, June 9, 2020. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=770367