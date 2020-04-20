Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACNF ISIN: MT0001000109 Ticker-Symbol: 97C 
München
13.02.20
08:05 Uhr
3,426 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATENA MEDIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATENA MEDIA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CATENA MEDIA
CATENA MEDIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CATENA MEDIA PLC3,4260,00 %