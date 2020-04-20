Householder Pest Control Service in a Box

Terminix UK Ltd is delighted to launch their unique HomeBox pest control service to homes and businesses throughout the UK.

The HomeBox allows users to conform with government guidance on social distancing but at the same time, includes professional support and guidance from an industry expert.

This new suite of products has been developed to address the issue of delivering safe professional pest control to homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the impact COVID-19 is having on our customers and businesses around the world, it's clear there is a critical need for householders to solve pest problems safely at home," commented Terminix UK Managing Director, David Wareing. "Safely solving a pest problem at home whilst observing social distancing rules, needs a clever solution."

The HomeBox has been specifically designed to enable our customers to safely deploy humane pest controls for Rodents, Cockroaches and Ants, along with remote assistance from a professional technician.

In the first instance, our experienced technical officers call customers to help diagnose the pest problem before agreeing to the solution.

The relevant Terminix HomeBox is then sent out and contains pest control equipment, instructions and all necessary PPE. The technical team are on hand to provide ongoing support and Terminix are also happy to attend homes should the problem persist, providing the householders are not self-isolating at the time.

"The service is already delivering great results and our customers are happy to have their pest problem solved with a service solution that is safe for both humans and their pets," continued Wareing.

About Terminix UK Ltd

Operating with UK headquarters in Cheltenham; more than 300 Terminix professionals around the country, provide service for a variety of market sectors, including households, public and local authorities, food manufacturing, property management, retail, healthcare, transport and logistics, education, and the hospitality industry.

To learn more about Terminix UK, visit www.TerminixUK.com or see our LinkedIn page Terminix UK Ltd.

Parent company

Terminix is a leading provider of commercial and domestic pest control services. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., U.S.A., Terminix services approximately 2.8 million domestic and commercial customers in 24 countries and territories. Terminix provides pest control services and protection against rodent and insect pests. Terminix is a business unit of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services.

Go to www.servicemaster.com for more information about ServiceMaster or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or Facebook.com/ServiceMaster.

Contacts:

Simon Purchon, Marketing Director | +44 (0) 7778 748 813 simon.purchon@terminixuk.com

Sian Lovatt, Marketing Manager | +44 (0) 7387 092 902 sian.lovatt@servicemaster.co.uk