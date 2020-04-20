SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Aviation Procurement Market Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the aviation market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005393/en/

Global Aviation Procurement Market Intelligence Report now available for preorder (Graphic: Business Wire)

The COVID 19 pandemic-induced closure of businesses and restrictions imposed on the mobility of goods and passengers across their geographical boundaries had a domino effect on the global aviation market. This effect is evident in the drastic reduction of the fleet, employment loss, and bankruptcies of aviation companies. This must be understood that with the impact of COVID 19 worsening with days, these business impacts were inevitable and to an extent could be accounted for. But what might not be accounted for are the massive aviation procurement challenges that the market will exhibit through its path to recovery from the COVID 19 impact.

With a number of airline companies filing for bankruptcies, the market will experience consolidation of suppliers. This will limit the number of suppliers which will increase the chances of airfare hike. This will be one of the imposing aviation procurement challenges for buyers. Companies will face the compulsion to invest more on robust security measures to filter out infected on-boarders. This will serve as an airfare accelerator and will pose as a significant aviation procurement challenge for buyers.

Considering the probabilities of these challenges, this market intelligence report has enlisted the top aviation procurement strategies, the leading suppliers, sourcing, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and risk-free aviation procurement despite the projections of price volatilities in the market.

Be the first to get the free sample of this report to get all the industry-best aviation procurement best practices at your finger-tips and take that leap ahead of your competitors.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence aviation procurement decisions



The emphasis placed on sustainability and green practices is evolving as one of the intrinsic parameters that are influencing supplier selection in the aviation market. Most of these sustainability measures are now made mandatory by regulatory authorities. This makes it important for suppliers to demonstrate adherence to such principles, failing which can invite costly penalties for buyers. This is considered as a critical aviation procurement decision in the market from a cost-saving perspective.

Insights into best aviation procurement practices imperative for effective purchasing and supply management decisions



The current COVID 19 pandemic has exposed the lack of responsiveness of the traditional procurement practices with the dynamic market conditions. This report combines our experience of other categories with aviation procurement insights and handpicks best practices that can work for category managers delving into this market. Findings in this report stress leveraging robust should-cost models and total cost of ownership models that will be critical in selecting and negotiating with aviation suppliers. Competitive bidding is advocated as an extremely potent cost optimization tool provided there is no significant differentiation among aviation suppliers.

Potential risks during procurement in the aviation market



Dynamics in the aviation market are typically subjective to the stability in the economic and political environments. Any change in government policies and economic instability casts a negative impact on this market, thereby creating challenges for the suppliers in terms of their profit margins. This hinders their capabilities to offer better services within the set timelines.

Get an exclusive sneak-peek into this report and see how expert-advised strategies redefine your aviation procurement outlook.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Aviation Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the aviation market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the aviation market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the aviation suppliers and what are their cost structures?

Your aviation procurement strategy is about to get a new direction. Find out how.

Related topics:

Aircraft Maintenance Repair Category Procurement Intelligence Report

Traffic Control Services Category Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005393/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us