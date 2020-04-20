On Friday, April 17, 2020, MQ Holding AB published a press release with information that the Gothenburg District Court has declared the company bankrupt. According to item 2.8.2 of Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers, the Exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of the issuer if an application for bankruptcy, winding-up or equivalent motion has been filed by the issuer or a third party to a court or other public authority. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to delist the shares of MQ Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm with immediate effect. The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: MQ ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013748001 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 76085 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.