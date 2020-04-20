Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZEJ ISIN: SE0013748001 Ticker-Symbol: 4MQA 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
08:05 Uhr
0,639 Euro
-0,098
-13,30 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MQ HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MQ HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MQ HOLDING
MQ HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MQ HOLDING AB0,639-13,30 %