Blacknight Chooses Afilias for Managed DNS with Anycast

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afilias, the world's second largest domain name registry, today announced that Blacknight has chosen Afilias for its Managed DNS service with Anycast technology.

Afilias' Managed DNS services are designed to provide high capacity, better DNS Flood protection, and reduced latency for services such as content delivery and website hosting. A geographically diverse global network, Afilias' Managed DNS integrates diversity at every layer with multiple hardware, software solution and bandwidth providers to ensure that DNS always resolves.

"DNS is the glue that holds the internet together and we're excited to have moved to the Afilias Anycast DNS Network for our hosted domain customers," said Michele Neylon, CEO of Blacknight. "Our number one priority for our customers is always service stability and security which is why we chose Afilias.

Advantages to Afilias Anycast DNS include:

Massive capacity that already supports over 200 top level domains and 20 million domain names

Built in DDoS mitigation: Nodes may be logically managed to quickly address any unusual increases in traffic

Global presence at every significant Internet traffic point in the world, assuring rapid website response and email delivery times

Over 15 years of 100% uptime and availability of the secure, reliable Afilias DNS service to clients across the world

"We have recently finished the rollout of multiple enhancements to our already robust DNS infrastructure and are delighted to welcome Blacknight as our latest customer for Managed DNS services," said, Ram Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Afilias. "We are pleased that Blacknight recognizes the value and quality of our DNS infrastructure."

About Blacknight

Blacknight (http://www.blacknight.com/) are an Irish based, ICANN accredited domain registrar and hosting company. Recipients of several awards for their revolutionary use of social media, Blacknight are one of Europe's most cutting-edge Internet companies. Blacknight constantly seek to lead the way by introducing innovative solutions for its client base and provide dedicated servers and co-location as well as a comprehensive range of Microsoft Windows and Linux based hosting plans and domain name registration services to business globally. IP transit services and other solutions for more demanding business and academic customers are offered a la carte.

About Afilias



Afilias is the world's second largest domain registry, with over 20 million domain names under management in over 200 top level domains. Afilias powers a wide variety of top-level domains, including TLDs for countries, cities, brands, communities, and generic terms. Afilias' specialized technology makes Internet addresses more accessible and useful through a broad range of applications, including Internet domain registry services, managed DNS, and mobile Web services.

Afilias, Inc. is based near Philadelphia - offices are also located in Dublin Ireland, Toronto Canada, New Delhi India, Melbourne Australia, Vista California, and Beijing China. Afilias holds a Guinness World Records title for the "Largest migration of an internet top-level domain in a single transition" for its migration of the .au top-level domain in 2018. For more information on Afilias services please visit www.afilias.info.

For media queries, please contact:

Conn Ó Muíneacháin

Blacknight

conn@blacknight.com

+353877408056

Alan Wallace

Afilias, Director, Corporate Communications

press@afilias.info

+1.425.691.8757 cell

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621115/Afilias_SP_Logo.jpg