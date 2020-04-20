Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTAH ISIN: US67575Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: USF1 
Frankfurt
20.04.20
16:45 Uhr
0,119 Euro
+0,005
+4,39 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCULUS VISIONTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCULUS VISIONTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OCULUS VISIONTECH
OCULUS VISIONTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCULUS VISIONTECH INC0,119+4,39 %