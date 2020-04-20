Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Files Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Achievement Enhances Shareholder Value, Expands Reporting to Provide Maximum Transparency to Shareholders and Positions Company to Execute Subsequent Milestones

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, today announced that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in order to become a fully reporting company, a key capital markets milestone providing maximum transparency to shareholders ahead of other items currently in-process.

The registration of Innovest's securities provides investors detailed information, including an overview of business strategies, audited financial statements, known risk factors and other critical information. When the registration is declared effective, Innovest will become a fully reporting company, subject to quarterly, annual and other reporting requirements.

Dan Martin, Innovest's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, considers this SEC registration the Company's most significant achievement to-date and said: "We've proven our ability to execute, but operating success will only result in long-term value when Innovest is an SEC registered company.

"We especially would like to thank our shareholders for their steadfast support. Our longstanding objectives continue to be executed, one by one. Despite unprecedented global disruption from the current COVID-19 pandemic, our team is focused, unified, determined and proud to be taking this major step forward for shareholders. The foundation we have built at Innovest to diversify, be nimble, and make bold decisions based on long-term goals rather than short-term appearances is proving invaluable," concluded Martin.

The Company has been represented by Cleveland, OH based law firm Kohrman Jackson & Krantz (KJK) since Mr. Martin assumed control of the distressed public company in 2016 and launched Innovest. Attorney Christopher Hubbert, a KJK partner and transaction securities attorney, is representing the Company in its SEC registration with leadership on the initiative by Indrani Egleston, Innovest's EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact:

Indrani Egleston

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Innovest Global, Inc.

440-644-1027

info@innovestglobal.com

ir.innovestglobal.com

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

IVST@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Innovest Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585706/Innovest-Global-Files-Form-10-Registration-Statement-with-the-Securities-and-Exchange-Commission