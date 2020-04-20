SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announced that Jumhouria Bank, the biggest bank in Libya, has successfully gone live on SmartStream's solution for the reconciliations of cash payments the first of a two phase implementation to consolidate and automate the reconciliation process across its 170 branches to deliver real-time operational control.

The SmartStream reconciliations solution is being rolled out to replace manual processes across Jumhouria Bank ensuring greater visibility into cash, card, branch, central bank and payment transactions. It will provide the bank with new levels of automation and control over its transaction processing; facilitating regulatory compliance, straight through processing and improved customer service.

Mr. Nouri Ali Mohamed Aboflega, Deputy General Manager, Jumhouria Bank says: "We strive to fulfil our vision at Jumhouria Bank, to maintain our position as the first people's bank in the region. Through continuous investment in technology we aim to provide the highest level of service to our customers. The first phase of the project is an important step for us and we are extremely pleased with the initial results. We look forward to leveraging SmartStream's industry expertise in reconciliations as we continue to add more value to our business."

Roland Brandli, Product Manager added: "Whilst we have been providing reconciliations to banks across the globe for over 40 years, we are seeing increased interest in reconciliations solutions in the payments space and are excited that we have another customer using SmartStream in this area. We are delighted to be have been selected as part of the bank's strategy. The first phase implementation has not only reconciled a huge amount of historical data but it has completely transformed their process, ensuring that everything is processed correctly and exceptions are followed up on a daily basis. Jumhouria's decision to implement our solution is further evidence that SmartStream is now firmly established as the reconciliations vendor of choice across the MENA region."

SmartStream's SWIFT-certified, modular application addresses the reconciliation and exception management needs of institutions of all sizes. It provides greater transaction management control whilst its flexible deployment options enable financial institutions and corporates to significantly reduce their time to market.

Ends

