New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TCNAF) (CSE: TCAN) (TransCanna or the "Company"), a California-based, OTC and Canadian-listed company, building cannabis focused brands for the California lifestyle through its wholly owned California subsidiaries, was highlighted recently in an article by leading publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The focus of the SmallCapsDaily feature was TransCanna's diversified positioning in the bourgeoning cannabis market, which has been outperforming the S&P 500 even amid the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

The existing future development plans and recent acquisitions by TransCanna ostensibly result in a positive, promising outlook for the Company. For example, TransCanna recently secured a premium dried flower supply which is a critical component for maintaining quality and a relationship with the end consumer. This supply will be produced at TransCanna's 10,000 square foot facility located in Modesto, California along with the manufacture of pre-rolls and the distribution and fulfillment of other products.

One of the more promising developments slated to occur in the coming months is the four-phase development of the Daly Building, which is TransCanna's 196,000 square foot manufacturing and production facility. Each stage of the Daly Building's development will occur 50,000 square feet per phase, and each will have a revenue potential of around $30 million, ensuring that the facility alone has the capability of generating over a $100 million in revenues.

Key Take-Away's from the Small Caps Daily Article:

TransCanna is a fast-growing growing, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in California's Central Valley and could well become a $1 billion market cap company within the next two to three years.

TransCanna has secured strategic acquisitions and partnerships, acquiring acquired a high-end edible producer Soldaze and Lyfted Farms, an indoor cannabis cultivation operation located in the Central Valley of California which provides a hand-trimmed product to its customer base.

TransCanna caters exclusively to the California cannabis market which, as the largest cannabis market in the world, represents 34% of global sales ($3.1 Billion for 2019). The Company's cannabis facility in Modesto, California is one of the largest cannabis facilities in the state.

About TransCanna Holdings, Inc.

TransCanna Holdings, Inc., is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly owned California subsidiaries. With a 196,000 square foot manufacturing and production facility and a solid distribution strategy, the Company is poised to serve the world's largest cannabis market effectively and will expand to all of North America, then scale to full global operations. For further information please visit our website www.transcanna.com.

