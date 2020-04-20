Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4W ISIN: CA89356V1040 Ticker-Symbol: TH8 
Tradegate
20.04.20
13:46 Uhr
0,511 Euro
-0,035
-6,41 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5140,53615:10
0,5110,53013:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCANNA
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC0,511-6,41 %