The global pruritus therapeutic market is expected to grow by USD 3.63 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pruritus Therapeutic Market Analysis Report by Type (Renal pruritus, Cholestatic pruritus, Hematologic pruritus, Endocrine pruritus, and Oncological pruritus), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of pruritus. In addition, the strong pipeline of expected launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the pruritus therapeutic market.

Pruritus occurs in various disease conditions such as hematology, renal, cholesteric, endocrine, and oncology. Nearly 12 million people in the US have psoriasis and about 7.5 million are diagnosed with one or the other form of skin diseases that is accompanied by this condition. Also, currently, no specific medication is available for the treatment of prurigo nodularis. Its growing prevalence is providing significant growth opportunities for market vendors to engage in the development of novel pruritus therapeutics. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global pruritus market.

Major Five Pruritus Therapeutic Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company offers Humira, which is an injectable drug that is used to treat adults with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

Allergan Plc

Allergan Plc operates its business through segments such as US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. The company offers TAZORAC. It is a retinoid indicated for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers Protopic. It is a tacrolimus ointment used as a therapeutic agent for atopic dermatitis.

Cipla Inc.

Cipla Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and New ventures. The company offers ZOFLUT Cream. It contains fluticasone propionate which has anti-inflammatory, antipruritic, and vasoconstrictive properties.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers Fenistil, which is indicated for itchiness caused by dermatoses, urticaria, insect bites, sunburn, and superficial burns.

Pruritus Therapeutic Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Renal pruritus

Cholestatic pruritus

Hematologic pruritus

Endocrine pruritus

Oncological pruritus

Pruritus Therapeutic Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

