Clear Capital Strengthens Appraisal Services Group, Appoints Industry Veteran John Brenan

John Brenan joins as Chief Appraiser, highlighting the addition of five new hires within Clear Capital's appraisal division

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Clear Capital, a real estate valuation and analytics fintech leader, today announced the appointment of industry veteran John Brenan as Chief Appraiser. Along with the addition of Mr. Brenan, the company has made several leadership appointments within its Appraisal Services Group (ASG):

Kevin Raney, Executive Vice President, Appraisal Services Group

Eric Williamson, Senior Director, Panel Engagement

Ken Folven, Senior Director, Appraisal Quality

Jeff Peters, Senior Director, Clario

"From inception, Clear Capital has been committed to evolving our technology and attracting top talent in order to remain a leader in property valuation management, appraisal services and data solutions," said Duane Andrews, CEO and Co-Founder of Clear Capital. "There is an increasing need for innovation within the appraisal industry and we are thrilled these individuals will accelerate our development while continually providing best-in-class appraisal products and services."

Mr. Brenan brings more than four decades of experience in the appraisal industry. Prior to joining Clear Capital, Mr. Brenan spent nearly 17 years at The Appraisal Foundation, most recently as the technical liaison to the Appraisal Standards Board and Appraiser Qualifications Board. Previously, he was Chief, Licensing and Enforcement at the State of California Bureau of Real Estate Appraisers and oversaw an appraisal district at Bank of America.

"Clear Capital's strong reputation and legacy is incredibly impressive," said Mr. Brenan. "The team is exceptional, has a truly client-centric approach and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and insight of appraisal policy to better serve clients."

Mr. Raney is a seasoned industry executive with nearly 40 years of experience and most recently led Assurant's Appraisal Management Company that was acquired by Xome. While at Assurant & Xome, Mr. Raney and his team delivered top ranked performance to some of the largest lenders in the United States.

Joining the Clear Capital family with 20 years of experience, Mr. Williamson previously was Vice President, Business Support Consultant at Wells Fargo. Over the years, Clear Capital has worked with Mr. Williamson on a number of projects, from complex pricing structures to product strategy and compliance, among other tasks.

Mr. Folven is a highly talented real estate appraisal professional with a proven track record of success. He has built and managed large quality assurance teams and deployed risk-based review systems for nearly two decades, most recently at Corelogic.

Mr. Peters is a senior leader in the residential real estate valuation industry with extensive management expertise. He has led teams of up to 800 field staff appraisers and client management teams for over 25 years at CoreLogic/Rels Valuation.

The addition of these new hires follows an announcement last month highlighting the launch of OwnerInsight™, a tool that enables safe social distancing while empowering homeowners to provide timely, high-quality information and images of the interior and exterior of their homes to lenders, appraisers, and appraisal management companies (AMCs) through a secure interface.

About Clear Capital:

Our story began in the mountain town of Truckee, California nearly 20 years ago, when we pioneered delightfully simple, web-based valuation technology solutions for an industry relying on paper. Today, we're grateful to call the nation's largest banks and financial institutions our customers. We've grown to more than 600 team members who share and embody our unwavering commitment to build a better way. As we continue our journey to modernize valuation, we'll hold on to our promise from day one: to go wherever it leads and do whatever it takes to serve our customers with remarkable technology and uncompromising service. Discover more at ClearCapital.com.

PR Contact:

Adam Gerber

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

917.985.6630 ext. 09

adam@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Caliber Corporate Advisers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585622/Clear-Capital-Strengthens-Appraisal-Services-Group-Appoints-Industry-Veteran-John-Brenan