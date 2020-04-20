Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Obtains Paycheck Protection Program Loan

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the amount of $1,874,200 pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act").

Interest on the loan is at the rate of 1% per year, and all loan payments are deferred for six months, until November 17, 2020, at which time the balance is payable in 18 monthly installments of $104,948.47 with the final payment due April 17, 2022 - if not forgiven in accordance with the Cares Act and the terms of the Promissory Note executed by the Company in connection with the loan.

The Company intends to use the loan proceeds for payroll, rent, and utilities during the next two months, and to then apply for forgiveness of the loan balance as permitted under the CARES Act and the terms of the loan.

"We are pleased that we were able to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Payroll Protection Program loan to provide additional resources to Tecogen as the coronavirus pandemic has created so much uncertainty for businesses," commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "The additional liquidity provided by the Paycheck Protection Program loan enhances our ability to continue manufacturing products and providing maintenance services for customers during this period without significant concern about temporary financial difficulties affecting customers, and permits us to maintain our operations and employee base without interruption. We look forward to continue serving our customers by maintaining delivery schedules for products and continuing to provide maintenance services for our energy delivery equipment which is critical for operations at numerous residential, office, and health care institutions."

