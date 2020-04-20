GreenPower Motor Company Inc.: GreenPower's EV Star Receives Highest Score in Its Class From Altoona Test

GreenPower's Purpose Built, All-Electric Min-E Shuttle Shines in Transit Industry's Most Rigorous Test; Opens National Transit Market to the EV Star

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV)(OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower") a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered buses for the transit, shuttle, tourist and school sectors has received the final report of the Altoona testing for its EV Star, a purpose built, all-electric, Class 4 passenger shuttle.



The GreenPower EV Star performing an emergency lane departure safety test at the Altoona test track

Altoona testing is designed to determine how well the vehicle will withstand the grueling requirements of transit duty cycles. It focuses on aspects such as maintainability, reliability, safety, performance, structural integrity, energy economy, noise, and emissions. Traditionally, potential buyers have looked at an Altoona tested vehicle with a sense of comfort knowing that its design has been rigorously tested and validated. Widely considered the gold standard of how transit properties perceive a product's viability, the Altoona test is required by the FTA for transit properties to leverage coveted federal funding for vehicle purchases.

The EV Star received a score of 92.2, the highest score of any medium or heavy-duty vehicle that has been tested (this includes diesel or any conventional fuel vehicles). It also received a 49 MPGe rating on the UDDS duty cycle and had zero issues with the motor or battery pack during the entire test.

"This result from Altoona testing reflects the claims that I've been making for the past 10 years; We can have zero emission vehicles that not only perform, but also have better fuel economy. In addition, electric vehicles are cheaper to maintain and have proven to be even more reliable than the polluting ICE buses they are replacing," commented Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "Also, this amazing score was given for testing that was conducted in the middle of the harsh Pennsylvania winter. EVs typically have more difficulty with the cold weather than hot weather. This is another testament to the exceptional reliability and performance of our EV Star."

"GreenPower is quickly positioning the EV Star as the only class 4 vehicle that conforms to federal transit standards," added Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower. "From a sales perspective, this is monumental. The EV Star is now the only Zero Emission vehicle in its class that can bid for transit contracts with federal requirements in place which could result in thousands of unit sales over the next few years."

The 25-foot EV Star is an all-electric, zero emission bus that seats up to 19 passengers with an operational range of up to 150 miles. The EV Star comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC level 3 fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The versatile vehicle can be used for micro-transit services, paratransit, vanpool, shuttle, school, employee transportation, tourist operations or cargo transport.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

