To monitor and protect supply chain, Traxens introduces new pricing for smart containers tracking system

Traxens, providing high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, announces today that it has introduced the new pricing to help global partners manage the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company now offers a price of $35 per smart dry container trip in a move aimed at bolstering the supply chain industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic is currently affecting supply chains across the globe. In a volatile market, supply chains must be resilient and able to adjust quickly and efficiently. Changes to global trade agreements and other factors always create some degree of uncertainty in supply chains. This year however, COVID-19 has taken supply chain uncertainty to a whole new level.

However, out of uncertainty stronger partnerships and collaborations can emerge. Traxens smart container solutions provide real-time visibility into global shipments. Its smart containers and data services give customers key data insights about when, where and why disruptions or delays occur. With accurate insights at their fingertips, customers can take quick decisions and collaborate with partners and customers to minimize costs, delays and backlogs, which is particularly important in the current climate.

Traxens believes that if everyone across the supply chain has access to these vital insights, the industry will be better placed to return to normal once the pandemic has been brought under control. That's why Traxens now provides customers with this special offer until the end of 2020. Existing customers will automatically benefit from the new price of $35 per smart dry container trip; this huge saving is also available to new customers, who will have access to real-time visibility and renewed confidence in data-driven decisions. Traxens' IoT solutions give clients increased peace of mind and added resilience at a time when the shipping industry is suffering badly from disruption of shipments due to COVID-19.

"At a time of crisis, Traxens has a societal commitment to all stakeholders and end-customers, that's why we have dramatically cut the cost of our IoT solutions. Traxens smart container services will enable supply chain stakeholders to collaborate effectively, with round the clock visibility into container information as the world strives to resume full operational capacity. With the industry facing extended delivery deadlines, increased dwell times, the need for 24/7 access to container activity and increased visibility of containers held at transhipment ports, border control and customs, Traxens wants to step up and help," said Jacques Delort, managing director at Traxens. "When this pandemic has passed, our hope is that we will all be better placed and more resilient, ready to support renewed demand with agility and efficiency."

