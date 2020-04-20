Nasdaq has decided to withdraw stressed market conditions on all Swedish equity derivatives as of Tuesday April 21, 2020. As of Tuesday April 21, 2020 the remaining part of Swedish equity derivatives will be withdrawn from stressed market conditions. Since Monday April 6, 2020 the following Swedish equity derivatives has been under normal market conditions with normal spread requirements for market makers; ABB, Electrolux B, EQT, Ericsson B, Fingerprint Cards B, Getinge, Hennes & Mauritz B, ICA Gruppen, JM, Kinnevik B, Kindred Group, Lundin Mining, Nokia, SAAB B, SAS, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, SSAB A, Traton, XACT OMXS30 ETF. Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote prices with double the normal spread. For more information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=770429