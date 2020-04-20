Fidelity Special Values (FSV) was launched in November 1994 and is run by Alex Wright (lead manager since January 2014) and Jonathan Winton (co-manager since February 2020). They have a value-based investment style, aiming to generate long-term capital growth - while limiting downside risk - from a diversified portfolio of UK equities, although up to 20% of the fund may be invested in companies listed overseas. FSV's positive long-term relative performance record has been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic; however, the managers are taking advantage of what they consider to be mispriced opportunities and are selectively adding to the trust's holdings. FSV currently offers a 3.2% dividend yield.

