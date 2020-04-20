The "Europe Malware Analysis Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Organization Size; Deployment; Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU has taken several initiatives including Smart Anything Everywhere (SAE) and ICT Innovations for Manufacturing SMEs (I4MS) for the SMEs in the region to test and implement digital innovations in their business processes. This was introduced in collaboration with the Digital Innovation Hubs, Research Technology Organizations, and Academic Institutions. Such developments are expected to create demand for malware analysis tools.

In March 2019, a new EU Cybersecurity Act was approved by the European Parliament. The new regulation creates an EU cyber security certification framework. This framework is envisioned to escalate the transparency of the cyber security guarantee of ICT products, services as well as processes, and thus enhance trust and assist end-users to make well-informed choices. Such factors are likely to drive the malware analysis market.

On the basis of industrial vertical, the BFSI segment led the malware analysis market, by end user in 2018 with a decent market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks due to huge financial and personal data of customers on systems. Hence, the BFSI sector is more inclined towards the adoption of efficient security solutions to protect their systems and data from cyber-attacks.

Some of the key players present in malware analysis are AT&T Inc, AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom, Inc among others.

Key report benefits:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe malware analysis market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe malware analysis, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc

AO Kaspersky Lab

Broadcom, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

CrowdStrike, Inc

FireEye, Inc

Fortinet, Inc

Palo Alto Networks, In

Qualys, Inc

Trend Micro Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Europe Malware Analysis Market Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Cyber Attack Enhancing the Malware Analysis Market

5.1.2 Acceptance of IoT Across Vertical

5.1.3 Government Initiatives Driving the Malware Analysis Market

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Demand of Skilled workforce

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Implementation of Digital Solution

5.3.2 Shift Towards Cloud and BYOD

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Deep Learning and Machine Learning for Malware Classification

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Malware analysis Market Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Malware analysis

6.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Malware analysis Market Analysis By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 2027

7.3 Solution

7.4 Service

8. Europe Malware Analysis Market Analysis By Organizational Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, By Organizational size, 2018 2027

8.3 SMEs

8.4 Large Enterprises

9. Europe Malware analysis Market Analysis By Deployment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2018 2027

9.3 Cloud-based

9.4 On-premises

10. Malware analysis Market Analysis By Industry vertical

10.1 Overview

10.2 Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, By Industry vertical, 2018 2027

10.3 BFSI

10.4 Government

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 IT Telecom

10.7 Manufacturing

11. Europe Malware analysis Market Country Analysis

11.1 Europe Malware Analysis Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, by Country

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 New Development

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4jvii

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005543/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900