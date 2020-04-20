Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 15:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/04/2020) of GBP129.61m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/04/2020) of GBP129.61m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/04/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 1,718.89p 7,540,321 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 1,718.80p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 1,680.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.26%) *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 17/04/2020 *Name of company* *% of portfolio* 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 14.86 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.34 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.90 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.23 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 8.99 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 7.48 7 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 6.13 8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.00 9 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.56 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.37 11 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 1.95 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 1.86 13 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.81 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 1.77 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.65 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 1.05 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.04 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.98 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.80 20 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 0.73 21 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.64 22 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.50 23 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.38 24 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.38 25 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.37 26 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.14 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII Sequence No.: 59129 EQS News ID: 1025253 End of Announcement EQS News Service

