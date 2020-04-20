VGTel, Inc., a New York Corporation (OTCM:VGTL) Announces Ray Anam Joining the Management Team of VGTeL, as the President of Financing and Investor Relations.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / VGTel, Inc., a New York corporation (OTCM:VGTL) announces that along with Kerry McDonald and Angel Laporte, Ray Anam joined the management team of VGTeL, as the President of Financing and Investor Relations. Ray comes to VGTeL from Ray Anam Inc. where he was the CEO/President. Ray will be responsible for all investment financing and investor relations.

Ray Anam brings more than a decade of corporate finance and banking experience. He has managed a multi-million- dollar bank portfolio pipeline. As a finance executive, Mr. Anam has raised & funded deals having a value of over 75.2 million dollars in total volume. Mr. Anam has vast extensive knowledge in specialty finance and regulatory banking compliance. Mr. Anam started his career on Wall Street and was recruited by his previous employer Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Over the tenure of his career, Mr. Anam has won several banking awards such as "Top Performer Award", "Purchase Money Applications" and "Purchase Money Applications Funded". He has received numerous citations for his exemplary service, volunteerism, unique personal achievement and good citizenry from prominent elected officials. He has cultivated and developed relationships with high profile finance executives, hedge funds, banks, private/public financial institutions and celebrities by offering consistent top-level service and professionalism. In 2017, Mr. Anam founded and started a private equity consulting firm named Ray Anam Inc., located on Wall Street. His firm is an approved alliance partner of Morgan Stanley. Mr. Anam's company's core focus is on specialty finance, corporate lending, wealth management/private banking, commodities, mergers & acquisitions, performing & non-performing notes and real estate acquisition advisory. Mr. Anam successfully led the company and gained market share. Mr. Anam holds a bachelor's degree in business management from New Charter University and he has attended Harvard University Extension school and received a certificate for contracts and corporate law. Mr. Anam has been appointed to be the President of Financing & Investor Relations for VGTeL, Inc. and Strategic Healthcare Alliances LLC.

Kerry McDonald, CEO of VGTeL Inc., is very excited to work with Ray, he states, "I am impressed with Ray's understanding of investors needs along with his contacts with investors and financing expertise. He is a great addition to our team."

Ray Anam, President of Financing and Investor Relations of VGTeL Inc., states that he is looking forward to this opportunity to contribute to the success of the company. Allowing him to utilize his extensive rolodex as well as to create a strong and responsive investor relations function at VGTeL. He is looking forward to starting with the great team at VGTeL.

