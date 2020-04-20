Anzeige
WKN: A2PA4W ISIN: CA89356V1040 Ticker-Symbol: TH8 
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2020 | 18:08
82 Leser
TransCanna Holdings Inc.: TransCanna Holdings to Present at the Planet Microcap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / TransCanna Holdings Inc., (OTC:TCNAF; CSE:TCAN) a leading California-based cannabis company, building synergistic brands for the California lifestyle through its wholly owned California subsidiaries, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:20 PM PT. Chairman of TransCanna, Arni Johannson will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 4:20 PM Pacific Time (7:20 PM Eastern Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34394

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with TransCanna, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Schedule": https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc., is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly owned California subsidiaries. With a 196,000 square foot manufacturing and production facility and a solid distribution strategy, the Company is poised to serve the world's largest cannabis market effectively and will expand to all of North America, then scale to full global operations. For further information please visit our

website www.transcanna.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Glenn Little
Glenn.L@TransCanna.com
604-349-3011

SOURCE: TransCanna Holdings Inc., via Planet MicroCap Showcase



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/585918/TransCanna-Holdings-to-Present-at-the-Planet-Microcap-Showcase-Virtual-Investor-Conference-2020

