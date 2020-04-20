Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Named a Winner of 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Company named Transformation of the Year honoree by Business Intelligence Group for its annual Excellence in Customer Service Award

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Support.com, a leader in technical and customer support solutions for businesses and consumers, with more than 20 years of experience managing a remote U.S.-based workforce of tech support experts, today announces it has been named a winner of the 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award, presented by Business Intelligence Group (BIG).

Support.com is a recipient of the Transformation of the Year Award category, which honors customer service providers who have displayed innovation in supporting their own customers and developing new tools for customer success. Support.com is recognized for its fully integrated, seamless tech support experience, TechSolutions, which combines step-by-step, DIY tools, called Guided Paths, and live agent tech support via phone or chat to solve any issue with any connected device, any time.

With its innovative multi-channel customer experience, U.S.-based expert Tech Pros, proprietary software, and decades of expertise in tech support across all the devices in the connected home, TechSolutions is elevating the future of tech support for individual consumers and businesses, from small businesses to enterprise-level customers.

"When we designed TechSolutions, we recognized the need for effective, trusted, and accessible tech support for any connected device," said Rick Bloom, Support.com CEO. "We're proud to provide a single solution that helps customers and businesses get the most out of their technology."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

"Year after year the role of customer service plays a more important role in all of our lives," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Support.com as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer and small business technical support solutions. With more than 20 years of providing high-quality technical support services to consumers and small businesses through white-labeled partnerships or direct solutions, Support.com has the expertise, tools and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home and business. The company's skilled U.S.-based live agents and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 technical support issues consumers and small businesses face on an ongoing basis. Support.com delivers high-quality, turnkey technical support solutions and digital support experiences that enable customers to get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

