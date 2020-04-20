Aino Health AB (publ): Annual Report 2019

April 20, 2020

Aino Health's Annual Report for 2019 in Swedish has today been published on the company's website.

The Annual Report in Swedish can be downloaded from ainohealth.com or ordered from the Company.

An English summary of the annual report will be released on the website shortly.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO, and President of Aino Health AB, at 7 PM CEST on April 20, 2020.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health, Phone: +358 40 042 4221

