Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852437 ISIN: GA0000121459 Ticker-Symbol: RZW 
Tradegate
17.04.20
13:01 Uhr
97,00 Euro
+1,20
+1,25 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL GABON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL GABON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,8094,0021:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL GABON
TOTAL GABON SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOTAL GABON SA97,00+1,25 %