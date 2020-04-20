Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHA5 ISIN: US6936561009 Ticker-Symbol: PVH 
Tradegate
20.04.20
20:59 Uhr
37,800 Euro
-3,600
-8,70 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PVH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PVH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,40037,80021:19
37,00038,00021:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COTY
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COTY INC5,172-2,16 %
PVH CORP37,800-8,70 %