Coty Inc. announced today that Calvin Klein fragrances has achieved a Material Health Certificate at the Silver level from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute for Calvin Klein's first clean and environmentally conscious fragrance, CK EVERYONE Eau de toilette.

Silver level material health certification indicates that 100% of the chemical substances in CK EVERYONE Eau de toilette have been assessed and are compliant with the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard material health requirements at the Silver level. These achievements also serve as the foundation of a material health optimization strategy for further improving the environmental safety of the fragrance over time.

Simona Cattaneo, President of Luxury Brands at Coty, said: "We are proud of Coty's first Cradle to Cradle Material Health certificate for CK EVERYONE Eau de toilette which demonstrates the positive impact of our Beauty That Lasts platform. The Material Health certificate reinforces Coty's commitment to its sustainability platform, with the objective of building a better business while making a positive contribution towards societal, ethical and environmental change within the beauty industry."

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Material Health Certificate offers a solution to growing industry and consumer interest in knowing more about the chemicals used in products across their supply chains and avoiding chemicals of concern. By using the rigorous, globally recognized material health assessment methodology of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard, the Material Health Certificate provides manufacturers with a trusted means of assessing, optimizing and verifying their product chemistries for safety and the environment. The material health evaluation of CK EVERYONE Eau de toilette was executed by MBDC, a third-party Cradle to Cradle accredited assessor.

"Achieving a Cradle to Cradle Material Health certificate for CK EVERYONE Eau de toilette is another positive step in moving the beauty industry towards the universal use of materials that are safe, circular and responsible," said Dr. Christina Raab, Vice President of Strategy and Development for the Institute. "We look forward to Coty's continued leadership as the company uses the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard as a framework for improving the sustainability of this and other products."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Coty on their first Material Health Certificate for CK EVERYONE Eau de toilette," said Jay Bolus, President of MBDC. "By obtaining a Material Health Certificate, they are communicating their commitment to transparency and that their fragrance is made with healthier materials. Coty is raising the bar for the beauty industry by insisting on product quality based on Cradle to Cradle Design."

About the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute

The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute is dedicated to powering innovation for the circular economy through products that have a positive impact on people and planet. Through the Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program, the Institute sets the global standard for products that are safe, circular and made responsibly. Cradle to Cradle Certified is used by future-focused designers, brands, retailers and manufacturers across the value chain to innovate and optimize materials and products according to the world's most advanced science-based measures for material health, product circularity, renewable energy and climate, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness.

The Institute also powers the global shift to a circular economy through partnerships and collaborative initiatives that equip businesses, governments and other stakeholders with the technical solutions and knowledge they need to innovate the way products are designed and made.

The Institute is headquartered in Oakland, California and Amsterdam, the Netherlands with offices in Washington DC. For more information, follow @c2ccertified or visit c2ccertified.org.

About MBDC

MBDC is a firm founded in 1995 by world-renowned architect William McDonough and chemist Dr. Michael Braungart. MBDC originated the Cradle to Cradle Design framework and the Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program. MBDC leads companies to create a world of good by assessing product designs and integrating the framework into corporate strategy, communications, operations, and supply chains. Using the process of inventory, assessment and optimization, MBDC provides unique technical expertise to develop sustainable circular economy solutions around material health, material reutilization, renewable energy use, water stewardship and social fairness. MBDC partners with clients to provide scientific assessments and spur design innovation to create a world of good.

For additional information about MBDC, please visit www.mbdc.com

About CK EVERYONE

CK EVERYONE Eau de toilette is a clean and environmentally conscious fragrance, formulated with naturally derived ingredients, naturally derived alcohol, is vegan, recyclable, and is packaged with recycled materials.

CK EVERYONE Eau de toilette is a citrus fragrance that uplifts with zesty organic orange oil, a blue tea accord, and a vibrant cedarwood base creating the perfect combination of clean freshness, sweet sensuality and provocative edge. Master perfumer and creator of the original CK ONE fragrance, Alberto Morillas crafted the clean and genderless fragrance exuding freshness using 77% of naturally derived ingredients.

The CK EVERYONE bottle and packaging were created from recycled materials to honor its purity and simplicity. The ultra-modern transparent glass bottle contains 10% of post-consumer recycled materials and is recyclable with the removal of the pump and the elastic while the folding carton contains 30% of post-consumer recycled materials.

CK EVERYONE is available globally in a 50ml, 100ml, and 200ml, Eau de toilette spray.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, hair color and styling, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional hair color styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.Coty.com

