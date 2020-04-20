Technavio has been monitoring the decorative candles retail market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.37 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decorative Candles Retail Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Kingfisher plc, Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in investments in household interiors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Decorative Candles Retail Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Decorative candles retail market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Decorative Candles Retail Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decorative candles retail market report covers the following areas:

Decorative Candles Retail Market Size

Decorative Candles Retail Market Trends

Decorative Candles Retail Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies introduction of LED candles as one of the prime reasons driving the decorative candles retail market growth during the next few years.

Decorative Candles Retail Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the decorative candles retail market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Kingfisher plc, Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the decorative candles retail market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Decorative Candles Retail Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist decorative candles retail market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decorative candles retail market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decorative candles retail market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decorative candles retail market vendors

