ARC Document Solutions to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will host its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants. This announcement is consistent with ARC's Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders in which the Company disclosed the annual meeting could be held by means of remote communication. The 2020 annual meeting of shareholders will be held in a virtual format only at 9 a.m. Pacific time on April 30, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual meeting in person.

Shareholders at the close of business on the record date, March 2, 2020, are entitled to attend the annual meeting. To be admitted to the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ARC2020, shareholders must enter the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or email previously received.

Please note that the proxy card and voting instruction form included with previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may be used to vote shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, ARC urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

