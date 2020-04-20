Anzeige
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 Ticker-Symbol: DBV 
DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies Announces Results of its 2020 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

Montrouge, France, April 20, 2020

DBV Technologies Announces Results of its 2020 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting in a closed virtual session, which was chaired by Michel de Rosen, Chairman of DBV Technologies, without the physical presence of shareholders.

The Company's shareholders approved all resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. These resolutions and their results are posted on the Investors & Media sectionof the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/financial-information/annual-reports/.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical trial of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact
Sara Blum Sherman
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
+1 212-271-0740
sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact
Joe Becker
VP, Global Corporate Communications
+1 646-650-3912
joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com

